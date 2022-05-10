Governor Dunleavy Highlights Pompeo, Ritter, Richmond, Edwards Among 80 Speakers at Energy Conference, May 24-26

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s upcoming Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference brings together subject matter experts and policymakers to engage in robust conversations about Alaska’s vast sustainable resources — tidal, geothermal, hydro, solar, wind, and hydrogen. For three days, some 80 speakers and hundreds of attendees will meet to strategize how to lower energy costs in Alaska, harness renewable energy, and make Alaska energy independent.

Natural gas will be discussed as the energy bridge to get there, also included is micronuclear energy.

“We have a phenomenal potential for sustainable energy,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Especially when we talk Cook Inlet, within 50 miles you have geothermal, solar, gas, on-shore and off-shore wind, you have among the largest tides in the world, you have hydro, and pumped hydro, all kinds of possibilities. Imagine for a moment if we get the Gasline going. If we can capitalize on some of this infrastructure money to get some of the renewable concepts going, we will be awash in energy. We will have realized Alaska’s dream of not only being a gas and oil exporter, but we will drop the cost of energy in Alaska dramatically. This will transform the landscape in this state. This will get manufacturers looking at Alaska. This will get more mining possibilities. The technology on nuclear, the technology on solar, the technology on wind has moved dramatically over the last several years. Just the interest in our energy conference in May and the people who are going to be there bodes well for Alaskans and puts Alaska on the map,” Governor Dunleavy said.

Conference speakers include Energy Under Secretary Dr. Geri Richmond; 70th Secretary of State and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, former Energy Secretary and Texas Gov. Rick Perry, former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter, and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. Recognized experts in emerging technologies will share the most current developments in the field and implications for Alaska and the Arctic. Some expert speakers or panelists are designing, developing and managing innovative energy projects such as micronuclear, microgrids, and energy storage solutions.

On the first day, Gov. Dunleavy welcomes Gov. Ritter, who led Colorado’s sustainable energy revolution. Gov. Ritter gives a Keynote: “The Past, Present and Future of our Energy Systems.” Gov. Perry will give virtual remarks followed by the panel “The Politics of Energy” moderated by Gov. Ritter with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Gov. Dunleavy.

On Geothermal, Bernie Karl, President of OCCP, will present his Keynote: “A Vision for Sustainability in the Aleutians.” On natural gas and climate change, Ray Leonard, COO with Linden Energy Holdings, will speak on “The Reality of Climate Change: Implications for Alaska.” Leonard will also moderate the panel “Powering Asia from Alaska” with Frank Richards, President of the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation and Mead Treadwell, CEO of Qilak LNG and former Lt. Governor of Alaska.

Moderated by Christine Resler of ASRC Energy, “Investing in Sustainability” will include McKinley Capital Management CEO Rob Gillam, former BP Alaska President Janet Weiss, Hilcorp Alaska Senior VP Luke Saugier; and Heather Grahame of Northwestern Energy.

Technology thought leader and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tony Seba will be the lunch Keynote on May 26, focusing on sector disruptions in energy, food and transportation and related implications in Alaska.

Chris Rose, Founder of REAP, Renewable Energy Alaska Project, and Alaska Center for Energy and Power Gwen Holdmann will present and moderate several panels on microgrids, solar, geothermal, and micronuclear.

Railbelt electric utilities Chugach Electric Association, Golden Valley Electric Association, Homer Electric Association, and Matanuska Electric Association will join the May 25 lunchtime panel titled “Uniting the Grid” and moderated by Alaska Energy Authority Executive Director Curtis Thayer. In another event, the state leader in renewable energy, Kodiak Electric Association, will be on a panel to discuss microgrids.

Many more events and experts can be found here at the ASEC agenda.

Exhibitors are sharing their electric products in what the conference has dubbed “the Electrification Hall” including:

several electric vehicles by dealers and private owners, including a Ford Mustang Mach-E and a BMW iX electric SUV, several Tesla models, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, 2021 electric Chevy Bolt

E-bikes

off-grid solar supplies

electric vehicle supply equipment such as chargers, and more.

The Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference, #ASEC, gets underway May 24-26 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. Register now at Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference | Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference.

A limited number of spots are still available for the Alaska Railroad networking event on Tues., May 24, at 5 p.m. Registered attendees are eligible for a ticket. Conference participants will have the opportunity to network aboard the iconic Alaska Railroad Adventure Class railcars, including the Aurora Dome for a maximum view during the scenic two-hour journey between Anchorage and the north shore community of Indian.

Virtual attendance is an option for the three-day event for $200 when registering. All Keynotes and breakout sessions will be livestreamed.

Reporters who are interested in attending the conference and interviewing speakers during the conference, please R.S.V.P. for an event press pass with Deputy Press Secretary Patty Sullivan. A news conference will be held on the first day, May 24, at 1:15 p.m.