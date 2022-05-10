Governor Newsom Proclaims Older Californians Month 2022
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 2022, as “Older Californians Month.”
The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:
###
