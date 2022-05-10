General Services Announces RFP to Acquire a Site for a New District Court House and Multi-Service Center Replacement in Bel Air, Maryland

May 10, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the department’s publication of the solicitation of property in the Bel Air, Maryland zip code to accommodate the planned project for a new district court house and multi-service center.

This real property acquisition will support the construction of a new courthouse which will include space for four courtrooms with the possible expansion of up to six courtrooms. The facility will comply with modern courthouse security standards, including a protected 325 car parking facility and secured hallways. The project also involves the construction of on-site public parking, general site improvements, and access roads. The new facility will enable the District Court of Maryland to vacate the state-owned Bel Air Multi-Service Center.

“This new state-of-the-art court facility will allow Maryland’s judicial system to preserve freedom, equality, and justice for Maryland citizens,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “As we move forward with the project, DGS will continue to work closely with the Judiciary to ensure the new courthouse meets the needs of Maryland citizens.”

DGS is seeking approximately 7-8 acres of improved or unimproved property for the construction of a new 120,000 gross square foot courthouse. Proposals are due by June 9, 2022, with a virtual pre-proposal conference scheduled for May 17, 2022.

“I sincerely appreciate the efforts of the Department of General Services to secure an appropriate parcel of land so we can ensure access to justice for the citizens of Maryland,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey.

This RFP and all future agency solicitations are listed on eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

https://emma.maryland.gov/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage_extranet/44999?uid=636caf4b-c868-49dc-9f79-82258bc8b247

Interested parties who wish to do business with the state and stay informed about this opportunity and other state procurements should register their organizations with eMMA.

eMMA can be accessed through:

The General Services website @ DGS.Maryland.gov

The Office of State Procurement website @ procurement.Maryland.gov

eMaryland Marketplace Advantage website @ eMMA.Maryland.gov

###

