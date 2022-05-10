Recruiting for Good Launches Luxury Shopping Reward French Designed Sunglasses
Our luxury shopping reward is inspired by mom 'The Chaos Manager,' a fashion contributor to Girls Design Tomorrow #rewardingluxury #frenchdesigned #luxurysunglasses www.RewardingLuxury.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to reward referrals with luxury shopping gift card; and match $1 for $1 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow. Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "I am using my company, Recruiting for Good collaboratively to reward referrals that enable us to generate proceeds and fund Girls Design Tomorrow; with luxury shopping rewards."
Recruiting for Good just launched Rewarding Luxury. Participate in the referral program to earn 1 of 10 pairs French Designed Sunglasses (valued at $2500).
How to Support Girls and Earn Luxury Shopping Rewards?
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to executives who are responsible for hiring staff with luxury shopping.
Once our team of recruiters helps the company find a talented professional and Recruiting for Good earns a finder's fee; the person who initiated the introduction (referral) earns a Luxury Pair of French Designed Sunglasses (valued at $2500). And Recruiting for Good matches $1 for $1 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Rewarding Luxury...The French Sunglasses every woman would love to own, Signature C De Cartier; was inspired by a sweet story written by mom, The Chaos Manager. She is a fashion contributor to Girls Design Tomorrow."
About
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play
Love to support girls and shop for good. Refer a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good. Once our team finds company a talented employee, and earns a finder's fee; Recruiting for Good will reward person who made the referral a $2500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card, and match $1 for $1 to help support Girls Design Tomorrow to learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com #fashionlovesfreedom
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
