JOB OPENING: CHILDREN’S RIGHTS ATTORNEY

Disability Rights Mississippi has an immediate opening for a full-time (37.5 hours a week) attorney located in our Jackson office.

Position Title: Children’s Rights Attorney

Reports to: Legal Director

FLSA Status: Exempt

AGENCY DESCRIPTION

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) is a statewide nonprofit organization, authorized by federal law, and dedicated to advancing the civil and human rights of persons with disabilities in Mississippi. DRMS’ mission is to promote, protect, and advocate for the legal and human rights of all people with disabilities, and to assist them with full inclusion in home, community, education, and employment.

JOB DESCRIPTION

This position will manage and direct the activities of the Children’s Team which includes advocates. The Children’s Rights Attorney will assess each intake and decide if the intake meets DRMS case selection criteria. The attorney will also direct and be responsible for legal work in assisting children with disabilities who have had any rights violations. The attorney will be subjected to a background check upon hiring.

Essential Functions

Manage and oversee day-to-day functions of the DRMS Children’s Team; Represent clients according to agency goals and priorities; Oversee the service requests and assess whether the service requests meets DRMS case selection criteria; Oversee advocates and their advocacy for DRMS clients at IEP Meetings; Prepare correspondence and legal documents to file for Due Process and/or any potential litigation that may stem from a rights violation; Analyze conflicts in legal matters, advise clients on solutions, and negotiate/advocate on behalf of clients under the direction of the Legal Director; Conduct legal research, prepare for and attend hearings and/or other legal proceedings, and provide legal counsel with the help of the Legal Director; Maintain client files in an organized fashion to ensure up-to-date information is handy for other DRMS staff; Prepare guidance documents for the agency when the need arises; and Perform other related duties assigned.

Requirements:

Completion of a Juris Doctor (J.D. degree) from an accredited law school; Successful completion of the Mississippi Bar exam or ability to obtain Mississippi State Bar licensure within one (1) year of employment; Solid communication and problem solving skills required in order to work with clients, other attorneys and DRMS staff; Demonstrated interpersonal skills, including but not limited to sensitivity to other people and the ability to work cooperatively with others; Sufficiently completed background check; Excellent legal research, writing and analytical skills; Ability to work independently, manage large workloads and keep deadlines; Detail-oriented and highly organized; AND COVID-19 immunization.

DISCLAIMER

This position description serves as a general summary and overview of the major duties and responsibilities of the job. It is not intended to represent the entirety of the job nor is it intended to be all-inclusive. Security background investigation and approval is required for this position.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must include:

Cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, how you meet the minimum qualifications and why you would be a good candidate; Current resume including salary requirements; Names and contact information of three references; AND One (1) legal writing sample of any length.

Materials should be submitted to Disability Rights Mississippi by emailing Katherine Henderson, Legal Director, at khenderson@drms.ms or faxing to 601-968-0665. Applications received that do not follow the requirements will not be considered. Please, no calls! Position will be opened until filled.

Salary: $50,000 and excellent benefits.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.