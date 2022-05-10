Clean Energy Partnership Advisory Group Meeting

MAINE, May 17 - Governor’s Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: May 17, 2022

Start Time: 3:00 PM

Location: For information about how to watch this meeting, please email Steven McDermott at steven.mcdermott@maine.gov

Meeting description/purpose:

Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Agenda for Meeting

For further information, contact:

Name: Steven McDermott

Phone: 207-624-7458