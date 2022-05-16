ACUTE CARE, INC. Completes Merger With ERx
Two premier providers of Emergency Medicine staffing services join forces to become a new national resource for rural and community hospitals.ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERx, a physician-owned practice management and staffing company specializing in providing critical services to rural and community hospitals has merged with ACUTE CARE, INC., a companionably similar, physician-owned organization serving the same market with specialization in Emergency Medicine. The merger is the culmination of diligent efforts by each team to realize their joint mission to provide exceptional clinical and interpersonal physician and Advanced Practice Provider staffing services to health systems and their patients in the Nation’s heartland.
“Together, we can leverage our respective strengths and shared best practices to support and reinforce the healthcare safety net represented by our partner facilities’ Emergency Departments,” said Dr. Mark Menadue, Co-CEO.”
For the remainder of 2022 both organizations will maintain their respective branding, and will work toward a new joint identity to be revealed in 2023.
The merger of the two organizations creates a formidable organization with a nationwide presence and best-in-class expertise and experience. In a time of turmoil and challenge for healthcare facilities, the new organization represents a welcome resource that promises cost-effective, compassionate healthcare for their communities.
“We take pride in the fact that the patient is the central focus of everything we do, and the ultimate beneficiary of the resources and services that we provide,” said Robert Devrnja, Co-CEO.
About ACUTE CARE, INC. and ERx
ACUTE CARE, INC. was formed in 1989 by Dr. Mark Menadue, a Board Certified Emergency Medicine physician, who has been its sole owner and CEO/President since its inception. ACUTE CARE provides Emergency Physician, Urgent Care, hospitalist, and locum tenens services to hospitals in eight Midwestern states.
ERx is the successor to EMSTAT, founded in 1985 by Dr. Robert Devrnja, a Life Fellow of the American College of Forensic Examiners, who has been the sole owner and CEO since its inception. ERx provides Emergency Physician, Urgent Care, hospitalist, and locum tenens services to hospitals in six states, with a significant presence in Georgia and Washington.
Together, Drs Devrnja and Menadue have over 70 years of healthcare experience.
