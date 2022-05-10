New state high court Capital Central Staff director is veteran attorney

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court named veteran attorney Tami Fisher as the new director of its Capital Central Staff, the court announced Monday. There are three central staff cohorts of attorneys on the high court, and all three are now led by women.
