PSD News Release: HALAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY WILL RESUME VISITS ON MOTHER’S DAY

HONOLULU – The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) is resuming their normal visit schedule for Sunday, May 8th. The medical quarantine was lifted for the units normally scheduled for Sunday visits. Pending test results were negative this morning so that is why the quarantine was lifted. The facility has informed the housing units and the visitor hotline is being adjusted to inform visitors.

For visitation schedules please visit PSD’s webpage at: https://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2014/04/08/facility-hotlines/

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

