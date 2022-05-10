Submit Release
DOH News Release: Navy waives right to contest DOH Red Hill Emergency Order

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) was informed today that the U.S. Navy waived its right to a contested case hearing in Docket No. 22-UST-EA-01, regarding the defueling and closure of the 20 underground storage tanks, surge tanks, and associated piping at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

“The Navy’s decision means that work to defuel and close the Red Hill facility can begin without further delay,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health. “We will remain vigilant to enforce the Emergency Order and verify that this critical work occurs safely and expeditiously.”

The Navy must provide DOH with its independent contractor’s assessment on facility operations by May 15, a plan and implementation schedule to defuel by June 30, and a plan for closure of the facility by November 1.

Click here for more details on the Emergency Order.

