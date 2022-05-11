Frontline NYC Psychiatrist Samoon Ahmad, MD Releases Roadmap for Coping with COVID
The Current Normal and How We Move Forward
Dr. Ahmad reveals the importance of preventative health in strengthening our immune systems and bolstering our psychological resilience.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Dr. Ahmad explores complex issues such as difficult ethics issues, psychosocial impacts, and how to prepare our physicians for future pandemics. While intended for a clinical audience, the work is accessible to anyone who is looking to deepen their understanding of how the pandemic will shape our future” – William A. Haseltine, Ph.D, Chair and President of ACCESS Health International
— Prakash Masand, MD; CEO, Centers of Psychiatric Excellence (COPE)
“Coping with COVID-19: The Medical, Mental, and Social Consequences of the Pandemic” is the book that healthcare worker needs on their bookshelf as the world grapples with the effects of the past two years. The book explores the science of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the psychosocial consequences of the pandemic, and the ripple effects that the pandemic will have on society for years to come. It also describes some of the major changes that affected the healthcare industry and examines some of the challenges that the industry will face as COVID-19 becomes an endemic disease and millions of patients continue to seek treatment for symptoms associated with long COVID. Dr. Ahmad’s expertise in the psychology of stress and trauma, as well as his three decades of clinical experience on the frontlines of the mental health crisis in the U.S., give him key insights into the challenges of returning to a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy and how these challenges will affect healthcare workers, patients, and the general population.
In addition to examining the psychological burden the nation has faced during the consecutive Delta and Omicron surges, Dr. Ahmad’s book and research into the virus is also deeply personal, as he contracted COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. He then continued to work in a public hospital in New York City through the worst days of the pandemic, witnessing the effects of pandemic stress on frontline workers, clinicians, psychiatric patients, and others first-hand. These experiences gave Dr. Ahmad a greater appreciation of the psychological effects of the pandemic, as well as an understanding of how to address these issues as we move forward.
At its core, the message contained within Coping with COVID-19 is that a healthy reemergence after this tragedy will require major changes to how we think about psychological stress, mental health, and the role that both can play in regulating one’s overall well-being. Dr. Ahmad also offers some suggestions about changes individuals, organizations, and policymakers can make to facilitate these changes and resolve some of the key issues at the heart of the nation’s mental health crisis.
“Coping with COVID-19 offers readers a great perspective on how devastating the pandemic has been,” said Prakash Masand, MD; CEO, Centers of Psychiatric Excellence (COPE). “Not only did the pandemic exacerbate pre-existing psychological issues in the general population, it also created new ones, thereby exposing the great unmet need for mental health resources worldwide. Dr. Ahmad also reveals the importance of preventative health in strengthening our immune systems and bolstering our psychological resilience.”
“Coping with COVID-19: The Medical, Mental and Social Consequences of the Pandemic” is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Wolters Kluwer. Dr. Ahmad is available for lectures, interviews, and virtual events. For more information, visit https://www.cov19book.com.
Title: Coping with COVID-19: The Medical, Mental and Social Consequences of the Pandemic
Publisher: Wolters Kluwer
Publication Date: April 1, 2022
Price: $49.99
ISBN/ISSN: 9781975188993
About the Author
Dr. Samoon Ahmad is a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He has also served as the Unit Chief of Bellevue Hospital Center’s Inpatient Psychiatric Unit, where he remained on the frontlines throughout the course of the pandemic before retiring after 30 years of service in February 2022.
Dr. Ahmad is also the founder of the Integrative Center for Wellness, where he incorporates psychiatric treatments and specializes in treating patients with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, ADHD, stuttering and weight management issues. He is a frequent lecturer on various topics including the treatment of mood and anxiety disorders, obesity, the use of medical marijuana, and more recently, the psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology; a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association; Associate Member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, U.K.; and he holds licenses in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Maine.
Dr. Ahmad has co-authored and served as contributing and consulting editor for various textbooks in psychiatry, including the recent edition of Kaplan & Sadock’s Pocket Handbook of Clinical Psychiatry and Medical Marijuana: A Clinical Handbook.
