Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2800 Block of Hartford Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:25 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent puncture and laceration wounds. DC FEMS members transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Antonio Jones, of no fixed address.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, 35-year-old Marcel Jackson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

