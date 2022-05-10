Rovicare Announces Integration with PointClickCare’s EHR Platform
Partnership to reduce manual clerical work, enhance real-time communication between providers and patients, and improve response times for patientsPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rovicare, a cloud-based care coordination automation software platform, is proud to announce the completion of its integration with PointClickCare Technologies Inc. This will enable meaningful collaboration and access to real-time data and insights across senior care and is the next step in modernizing a patient’s journey to wellness, saving healthcare professionals both time and cost, bringing their focus back to where it belongs, on their patients.
“The journey to wellness can be difficult and lengthy for patients and caregivers,” says PJ Likhmania, CEO at Rovicare. “Rovicare, now with the partnership of PointClickCare, can continue to improve this process with our care coordination software, allowing providers to easily access patient records more efficiently and automate manual and clerical tasks to modernize the patient experience.”
Rovicare brings streamlined simplicity to the patient’s healthcare process. Gone are the time-consuming phone calls, faxes, and emails between facilities, providers, and even patients. Instead, Rovicare offers a single-solution platform for referrals, transfers, patient records, analytics, satisfaction surveys, and more.
“Before we had three full-time case managers,” says Jason Gerodias, Executive Director at The Center at Val Vista, “but because of the efficiency of the Rovicare system, we only have the need for two. We were able to re-allocate our other case manager, saving an entire FTE [Full-Time Employee].”
Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace - an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers’ existing workflows.
“The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market,” says Chris Beekman, Marketplace Director, PointClickCare. “Our partnership with Rovicare is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities.”
About Rovicare
Rovicare is a digital platform that automates patient transitions and care coordination. Rovicare engages all stakeholders throughout a patient’s care journey along the care continuum and drastically improves the patient experience and outcomes. Rovicare addresses bottlenecks and inefficiencies that lead to delayed access to care, patient dissatisfaction, avoidable readmissions, and poor partner accountability—all of which lead to increased costs, missed revenue opportunities for providers, and potentially detrimental outcomes for patients. Rovicare’s mission is to reduce overall healthcare costs, make care more accessible to more people, and increase the quality of care for all patients. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Rovicare is used by healthcare organizations across the United States spanning medical, behavioral, social determinants of health, ancillary services, technology-based services, and beyond.
About PointClickCare®
PointClickCare is the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. PointClickCare's single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 22,000 long‐term, acute and post‐acute care providers, and over 1,600 hospitals use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare, please visit pointclickcare.com.
