Traffic Fatality: 5300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 5300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 9:48 pm, a Toyota Prius was traveling southbound in the 5300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the street. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 66 year-old Clinton Covington, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.