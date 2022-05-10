Teri Corsones Named New Vermont State Court Administrator

Today the Vermont Supreme Court is pleased to announce the appointment of Teri Corsones, Esq., the next court administrator for the State of Vermont. Teri has a rich background in judicial and legal services. A graduate of Cornell Law School and licensed attorney she is Executive Director of the Vermont Bar Association. Previously after a career as a practicing lawyer, Teri served as Superior Court Clerk for Addison, Bennington and Rutland Counties.

In announcing the appointment Chief Justice Paul Reiber said, "We made a difficult decision after being presented with two excellent finalists by the hiring review committee we appointed to qualify candidates. Teri will bring integrity, knowledge and a sharp mind to the difficult work of court administration. The Court is excited to have a person of her caliber on board.”

Teri Corsones said, “I’m very grateful to the Vermont Supreme Court for the opportunity to serve the Judiciary as State Court Administrator and am humbled by their trust. In the face of many unique challenges in recent years, Vermont court staff have worked tirelessly, along with the bench and the bar, to ensure that Vermonters have access to justice in the state court system. I look forward to working with them and with the Legislative and Executive Branches to enable the Judicial Branch to further its mission ensuring equal access to justice and preserving the rule of law.”