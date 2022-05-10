Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,702 in the last 365 days.

The POWER of Professional Women Honors Allies for Women in Business at the 2022 Advocate Awards

Executive leaders from Day & Zimmermann and Santander Bank, N.A. will be recognized for their advocacy of gender equality and a no-limits workplace.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSLYVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interview, Photo and Film Opportunity

The POWER of Professional Women Honors Allies for Women in Business at the 2022 Advocate Awards

WHAT: The POWER of Professional Women, along with event sponsor, Spark Therapeutics, will host the 2022 Advocate Awards, which honors leaders who have made it a priority to support the growth and mentorship of women at every stage of their career in their business. Meet and speak with honorees from Day & Zimmermann and Santander Bank, N.A. as well as expert panelists from Spark Therapeutics, Janney, PwC, Cozen O’Connor, and John’s Hopkins University who will discuss the importance of mentorship.

POWER members and members of the media are invited to a post-event Lincoln Financial Field stadium tour.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 25, 8:30am EST

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field
One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

WHO: Hosted by The POWER of Professional, a Philadelphia-based non-profit whose mission is to develop all generations of women leaders through education, mentorship and purposeful connections.

Sponsored by Spark Therapeutics, a developer of gene therapy treatments.

2022 Advocate Award Honorees: Hal Yoh, III, Chairman and CEO, Day & Zimmermann, Daniel Graziano, Senior Vice President, Santander Bank, N.A.

Mentorship Panelists: Amy Scott, PwC, Timothy Scheve, Janney, Suzanne Mayes, Cozen O’Connor, Samantha Wilson Jones, Spark Therapeutics, and W. Brad Johnson, Johns Hopkins University

CONTACT: Tara Baumgarten, //NKST
908-400-0946
tara.b@whatsnkst.com

Tara Baumgarten
NKST
+1 908-400-0946
tara.b@whatsnkst.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The POWER of Professional Women Honors Allies for Women in Business at the 2022 Advocate Awards

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.