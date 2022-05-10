The POWER of Professional Women Honors Allies for Women in Business at the 2022 Advocate Awards
Executive leaders from Day & Zimmermann and Santander Bank, N.A. will be recognized for their advocacy of gender equality and a no-limits workplace.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSLYVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interview, Photo and Film Opportunity
WHAT: The POWER of Professional Women, along with event sponsor, Spark Therapeutics, will host the 2022 Advocate Awards, which honors leaders who have made it a priority to support the growth and mentorship of women at every stage of their career in their business. Meet and speak with honorees from Day & Zimmermann and Santander Bank, N.A. as well as expert panelists from Spark Therapeutics, Janney, PwC, Cozen O’Connor, and John’s Hopkins University who will discuss the importance of mentorship.
POWER members and members of the media are invited to a post-event Lincoln Financial Field stadium tour.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 25, 8:30am EST
WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field
One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
WHO: Hosted by The POWER of Professional, a Philadelphia-based non-profit whose mission is to develop all generations of women leaders through education, mentorship and purposeful connections.
Sponsored by Spark Therapeutics, a developer of gene therapy treatments.
2022 Advocate Award Honorees: Hal Yoh, III, Chairman and CEO, Day & Zimmermann, Daniel Graziano, Senior Vice President, Santander Bank, N.A.
Mentorship Panelists: Amy Scott, PwC, Timothy Scheve, Janney, Suzanne Mayes, Cozen O’Connor, Samantha Wilson Jones, Spark Therapeutics, and W. Brad Johnson, Johns Hopkins University
