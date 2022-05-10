Five Top Universities Qualify to Receive $100,000 of Free Data from Predictive Data Innovator, AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ's University Partner Program Provides the Next Generation of Data Science Leaders with Real-World Data to Use in their Classroom Experience
As college graduates, lifelong learners, and even parents of college students, our team understands the importance of having real-world tools to gain real-world experience. ”ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, a leading predictive data and analytics innovator, is proud to launch their University Partner Program by inviting five qualifying universities to receive $100,000 worth of free AnalyticsIQ data to be used for educational purposes in the upcoming school year. The program aims to empower the next generation of data science and data-driven marketing leaders by helping them acquire the skills they need through the use of real, people-based data in the classroom.
— Dave Kelly, CEO of AnalyticsIQ
Kennesaw State University, University of Central Arkansas, Clemson University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Belmont University have been invited to receive this data donation from AnalyticsIQ thanks to quick action from their network of students, professors, and alumni on social media to secure their qualification.
“At AnalyticsIQ, we firmly believe in ‘Data for Good’. That’s why we’re so excited to launch our University Partner Program,” said AnalyticsIQ CEO Dave Kelly. “As college graduates, lifelong learners, and even parents of college students, our team understands the importance of having real-world tools to gain real-world experience. More and more industries and business units are relying on consumer data to inform decisions, so we hope to help prepare future data and business leaders to have an immediate impact when they start their careers.”
AnalyticsIQ’s data provides a complete view of an individual by providing insight into who people are, what they do, and most importantly – the ‘why’ behind the decisions they make at home and at work. With access to AnalyticsIQ’s PeopleCore and BusinessCore databases and their proprietary B2B2C linkage, students at participating universities will have the opportunity to sharpen their data and analytics skills prior to graduation.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and marketing data innovator. We consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B marketers understand how and why individuals make decisions regardless of whether they are at home or at work. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore and BusinessCore databases provide unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. AnalyticsIQ data helps blue-chip brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the AnalyticsIQ team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists has over 100 years of collective analytical experience. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ and LinkedIn.
Travis Meeks
AnalyticsIQ
+1 888-612-4309
email us here