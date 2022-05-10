BGC Ottawa receives transformational gift from Hazelview in support of new south Ottawa clubhouse.
BGC Ottawa accepted a gift of $1 million today from Hazelview to support its new Taggart Parkes Family Clubhouse in south Ottawa.
With this transformational support we will be able to better serve Heron Gate, and the surrounding neighbourhoods with high-quality, evidence-based programming for youth.."OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BGC Ottawa receives transformational gift from Hazelview in support of new south Ottawa clubhouse
— Adam Joiner, CEO, BGC Ottawa
Clubhouse construction was funded by all three levels of government and a grant from the COVID-19 Resilience Fund. The Hazelview donation will go to support day-to-day operations.
“This is an incredibly meaningful donation,” said Adam Joiner, CEO, BGC Ottawa. “With this transformational support from Hazelview, and our generous partners, we will be able to better serve Heron Gate, and the surrounding neighbourhoods with high-quality, evidence-based programming for youth. Our Clubhouses provide opportunities for youth and a place to belong.”
BGC Ottawa has an ambitious plan to double its impact and members by 2024. The 15,000 sq. foot Taggart Parkes Family Clubhouse, which opened its doors in April, is key to this plan. There are over 5,000 underserved children and youth in south Ottawa. It is expected that the Club, which serves the neighbourhoods of Heron Gate, Heatherington and surrounding communities, will see 200 children each day during peak capacity.
The Hazelview donation is part of their continued investment in Heron Gate and surrounding communities. Hazelview is an investor, owner, developer, and manager of real estate across Canada, including in the Heron Gate neighbourhood of Ottawa where it currently manages over 1800 multi-residential rental suites.
“Hazelview’s commitment to the Heron Gate Social Framework is something we take very seriously. That includes helping to create training, educational, and employment opportunities for residents of Heron Gate. We too believe that ‘Opportunity Changes Everything’,” said Colleen Krempulec, SVP, Brand Marketing & Corporate Social Responsibility, Hazelview. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support the extraordinary work that BGC Ottawa is doing in the south Ottawa area.”
The Hazelview donation will support afterschool bus service from Heron Gate to the clubhouse, and full funding of the Heatherington Leaders4Life program which includes leadership activities, plus mentoring and tutoring programs at the new Clubhouse. In addition, the BGC Ottawa community kitchen will be named in honour of a Heron Gate community champion. BGC Ottawa’s Community Kitchen supplies nutritious afterschool snacks to children to aid in learning.
ABOUT BGC OTTAWA
For almost one hundred years, BGC Ottawa, a registered charity, provides free programs and services to almost 5,000 young people in 19 neighbourhoods. We offer supportive places where all kids and teens, of all backgrounds, can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, and develop confidence and skills for life. From anti-racism to Reconciliation to LGBTQ2S+, food security to scholarships to job readiness, our Clubs battle systemic issues with systemic solutions.
