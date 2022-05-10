Expert Institute Launches New Transcript Network

About

Founded in 2011, Expert Institute is a legal technology company that empowers attorneys with the expertise they need to win. Through their cloud-based legal services platform, Expert iQ, Expert Institute provides expert consulting, case management, strategic research, and more. Partnering with more than 4,000 firms nationwide, Expert Institute’s team of researchers, medical doctors, client advocates, business development leaders, and technologists is changing the future of legal technology.

Expert Institute