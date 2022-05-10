Warren M. Place’s newly released “The Space Between” is a compendium of heartfelt poems.
“The Space Between” from Book Vine Press author Warren M. Place is a pool of compelling pieces about the struggles of mental illness, addiction and loss.
My hope is for readers to pursue happiness each day tho at the moment they may be walking a dark path.We push through these challenges, trying desperately to hope for a brighter today & beer tomorrow.”MARSHFIELD, MA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Space Between”: a stirring book filled with gripping poems that tell about the story of the author’s struggles in life. It is a compilation of poems inspired by the author’s journey in life and his every day struggles in coping with alcoholism and OCD. “The Space Between” is the creation of published author Warren M. Place, a chef who loves baseball, fantasy sports, beach, animals, and philosophy.
— Warren M. Place
Place writes, “‘The Space Between" is a collection of poetry about the struggles of mental illness, addiction, and loss. Although also inspired by my own personal struggles with OCD and alcoholism, I began writing poetry as an emotional outlet after my mother passed away in 2019. As I continued to put my feelings on paper, this book was created and dedicated to her and her loving memory.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Place’s new book is an awakening reminder to everyone that everyone can surpass the struggles in life when they believe that there is hope, though moving on and acceptance needs time.
The author hopes that readers would pursue happiness each day even though, at the moment, they may be walking on a dark path. The author wants the readers to push through all the challenges they have in their lives and try to cling to hope for a brighter tomorrow.
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
Warren M. Place
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here