Game Wardens Issue Animal Cruelty Citation in Tunbridge

The Vermont Warden Service has closed its investigation into the fatal shooting of a German shepherd dog in Tunbridge.

After discussion with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s office, Damon Dyer, 31, of Tunbridge was issued a citation for one count of cruelty to animals, Title 13 V.S.A. 352 (1).  Mr. Dyer is scheduled to appear in Orange County Court on June 29, 2022, to answer the charge. 

“This was an unfortunate and tragic loss of a beloved family pet,” said investigating officer Game Warden Sergeant Jeffrey Whipple.  “I hope in the near future the family can find some peace.”

For Immediate Release:  May 10, 2022

Media Contact:  Jeffrey Whipple 802-535-5220

