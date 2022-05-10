Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission travels to Dumas with Vivica A. Fox to promote healing after mass shooting
Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission
Workshops, peace walk, vigil planned for event to promote unity and peace as community seeks ways to heal following deadly mass shootingLITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King in our state; and to promote the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens. Our community outreach projects are designed to promote education, an appreciation for history, and to encourage youth to engage in positive leadership development and roles within their communities.
In partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announces the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit Day of Hope, Healing, and Restoration. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:30 AM-2:00PM, Dumas High School Gymnasium,709 Dan Gill Drive, Dumas, Arkansas 71639. The event is free and open to the public. Highlights include a candlelight vigil, peace walk followed by a moment of silence, breakout sessions on conflict resolution, nonviolence, financial literacy, and a community panel discussion. Award winning actress and producer Vivica A. Fox will serve as the keynote speaker. The Commission will also honor first responders and hometown heroes who selflessly saved lives on that fateful day.
“The Dumas Community is a small, vibrant community that has always welcomed the Commission with open arms. We are coming to help restore hope, says DuShun Scarbrough, Executive Director. The scars, the memories from that day, March 19, will last a lifetime. Citizens should be able to have community, family-friendly events without the threat or fear of violence. Dumas is special to the Commission; it will hold a place in the Commission’s history because it was the host city of our Juneteenth celebration after it was declared a national holiday by President Joe Biden. I look forward to working with Mayor Simon and the city of Dumas again for this monumental occasion. Our goal is to promote community involvement and to encourage citizens to speak out before things happen.”
Quote from Mayor Flora Simon, City of Dumas
“The City of Dumas is eager to partner with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. The mission of the commission which is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King by promoting the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens is an approach that is needed in our community. We are excited about the Nonviolent Youth Summit scheduled for May 17, 2022, to be held at Dumas High School, and look forward to future collaborations with the commission.”
For more information and to schedule interviews, contact the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission at 888-290-KING
DuShun Scarbrough
Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission
+1 888-290-5464
DuShun.Scarbrough@ade.Arkansas.gov
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Spreading Hope to Dumas