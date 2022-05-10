TDEC Announces Ripley Recreation Grant of $500,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Ripley for improvements at Ripley City Park.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The project is for water park improvements, including the addition of a splash pad and its support facilities, as well as renovations for ADA accessibility at the existing pool and restroom facilities. Improvements on the east side of the park include the addition of lighting and electrical sources at a new amphitheater, ADA accessible restroom facilities, an ADA accessible parking lot and ADA accessible routes.

“Our Parks and Recreation facilities at the Ripley City Park are vital to our communities and help bring families and people together while promoting physical activity,” said Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson. “I am glad to see these investments going to projects in our area and look forward to the improvements that result. Local officials did great work to secure these grants, and I appreciate all their efforts to improve our communities.”

“I am excited that Ripley City Park has been chosen to receive this important grant,” said Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls. “These projects will better serve visitors and improve accessibility at the park. I applaud all of those who worked diligently to secure this substantial funding and look forward to completion of these improvements.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.