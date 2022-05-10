TDEC Announces Smyrna Recreation Grant of $500,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the Town of Smyrna for tennis and pickleball courts.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The project in Smyrna calls for six tennis courts, six pickleball courts, an ADA accessible route from the existing parking lot, ADA compliant parking spaces, a gated fence, a walkway and signage.

“I am excited for the Town of Smyrna to receive these funds to build tennis and pickleball courts, said Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro. “These facilities will bring the community together and promote healthy outdoor activities for citizens to enjoy. I look forward to the completion of these courts and I appreciate the hard work of local officials who were instrumental in securing these funds.”

“This is an exciting investment that will enhance our parks here in Smyrna,” said Rep Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna. “Not only will this grant provide more opportunities for recreational activity in our community, but it will also ensure that they are accessible to everyone. “I appreciate all of those who worked hard to secure these funds, including Smyrna Parks Director Mike Moss, Kay Arnold, Mayor Mary Esther Reed and members of the town council. I look forward to the opening of these new courts.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.