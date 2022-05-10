TDEC Announces Savannah Recreation Grant of $305,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $305,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Savannah for lighting at three soccer fields at the Savannah Sportsplex.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The project will be on the 17.4 acres where three new soccer fields are being completed.

“Many fond family memories are made on soccer fields and I am very pleased this grant will help enhance the soccer complex being built in Savannah,” said Sen. Page Walley, R-Bolivar. “I appreciate the hard work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application which I was happy to support. I look forward to seeing the improvements which will be made as a result of this grant.”

“Access to sports and recreational areas are important in the lives of our children and their families,” said Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro. “The addition of lighting at these three soccer fields will make an impactful difference for all of those who use the Savannah Sportsplex. I congratulate all of those who worked to secure this funding and look forward to the completion of these upgrades.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.