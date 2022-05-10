Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,621 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Judiciary Extends Judicial Emergency to August 31, 2022

New amendments to the emergency order extend the deadline for the judicial emergency and address operations and procedure relating to pandemic conditions

Yesterday the Vermont Supreme Court further amended Administrative Order 49. The order originally declared a judicial emergency on March 16, 2020. The order is effective immediately.

The amendments do several things. First, the Court extended the effective date of the order until August 31, 2022. The previous effective date was May 31, 2022. Second, the Court has authorized the State Court Administrator in consultation with the Chief Superior Judge to manage any necessary limits on in-person hearings and in-person access to buildings with limited air-flow systems. The affected locations and any associated restrictions on in-person hearings or in-person access will continue to be posted to the Judiciary’s website.

The amendments also remove the prohibition of in-person meetings of internal committees, boards, and commissions, though the order continues the authorization for such bodies to meet remotely.

Further, the amendments delete the provisions relating to venue in recognition of the authority that exists in statute and rule for the Chief Superior Judge and superior judges to respond to any venue-related issues stemming from the pandemic. Finally, the amendments delete provisions which temporarily amended V.R.C.P 68, dealing with offers of judgment. The Court has since promulgated a permanent amendment to Rule 68. The new rule will become effective June 20, 2022.

The full text of Administrative Order 49 and other updates regarding COVID-19 and court operations are available at www.vermontjudiciary.org/covid19.

You just read:

Vermont Judiciary Extends Judicial Emergency to August 31, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.