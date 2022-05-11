Georgian Fish and Caviar on the Way to the Global Market
This will be my greatest achievement in this direction – to preserve and observe one of the most distinctive, rare, and endangered species. ”KOBULETI, ADJARA, GEORGIA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How could it be that the experimental farm in Kobuleti, Georgia, Black Sea Basin, Georgian Fish and Caviar justifies its status and announced going global with a new CTO Leri Chichinadze.
— Malkhaz Shubalidze
The founder of Georgian Fish and Caviar, Malkhaz Shubalidze, grew up near a Black Sea beach, and after tasting black caviar while out and about, he came up with the idea of a Georgian farm where he could produce excellent caviar and reproduce almost extinct fish. This big idea started to evolve in the name of science and love of nature.
While pursuing the big idea with the team, they overcame initial phase difficulties and established a modern farm that meets all European standards with the cleanest water source in Georgia, River Kintrishi.
Farmers now control water quality and growth characteristics and feed fish with quality goods such as Biomar, Skretting, and Coppens, and combine this with an innovative approach to milk fish without any harm. This way, they get piquant caviar and new generations of nearly extinct Colchis sturgeon.
Georgian fish and caviar plans to expand the existing farm and approved caviar workshop and create the Colchis sturgeon farm. This will lead to new investments, innovative technologies, and an increase in the volume of secondary products and the number of people employed.
Also, the company provides employee training in ichthyology with 2 certified farmers.
The company's reflected value in the wholesale, and retail market, and import volumes made it the most valuable player in the Caucasian market. Now they are on their way to the global marketplace.
About Georgian Fish and Caviar
Georgian fish and caviar is a 4 hectares dense water supply farm located in Kobuleti, Georgia. This company was founded not only for commercial but also for national motives, as there was no previous production of caviar in Georgia, while the county had enormous potential.
The farm is protected by a 105-meter-tall monolithic dam that meets all European standards. The farm currently houses four different types of clean fish and is working to improve the reproduction of the Colchis sturgeon.
