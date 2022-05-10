BestBüds to Host a Free Cannabis Expungement Workshop
A free expungement workshop for those seeking assistance ridding their legal record of an arrest for a past nonviolent cannabis offense.
At BestBüds we believe that people who were caught up in the war on cannabis should have an opportunity to clear their record”WOODBURY, NJ, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BestBüds and the Mid-Atlantic States Career and Education Center (MASCEC) will host a free expungement workshop for those seeking assistance ridding their legal record of an arrest for a past nonviolent cannabis offense. Registrants will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one regarding their individual expungement process and on filing their case. The event sponsors will cover the expungement filing fees for the first 50 registered attendees.
— Laura Trujillo
Expungement is a court-ordered process in which the legal record of an arrest or a criminal conviction is "forgotten." Another way to see it is erasing a record in the eyes of the law or setting aside a criminal conviction. To expunge a record means a person can live more freely, without worry that past legal hardship will follow them.
The workshop will be led by Mr. Walt Donelson, a training specialist for the Supported Employment Program, Operations Manager, and Expungement Specialist at MASCEC. Mr. Donelson has assisted a diverse clientele in overcoming the challenges of living with a record for certain criminal convictions. A criminal record is a major barrier to meaningful employment, especially in the growing cannabis industry. “I always felt the calling to help and assist others in realizing and obtaining their life and employment goals,” commented Mr. Donelson. “I truly enjoy the professional relationships that I build with my clients to assist them in becoming the very best versions of themselves.”
In addition to assistance with the expungement process, the workshop will offer education on how to enter the cannabis industry and a chance to network with industry insiders.
The workshop will feature speakers from other companies in the cannabis space including: Harvest 360, a full-service consulting and management firm that helps people write applications for their cultivation license, and Grow Generation, the largest hydroponics supplier in the country. Representatives from these companies, along with other industry experts will provide further education related to entering and navigating the cannabis space, running a dispensary, and micro cultivation.
BestBüds, a woman-owned business that provides hand-selected, premium-quality CBD, is proud to sponsor this workshop. BestBüds realizes that many people were wrongly convicted of cannabis-related offenses and that their criminal record keeps them from working in the industry. “At BestBüds we believe that people who were caught up in the war on cannabis should have an opportunity to clear their record,” Laura Trujillo, Co-Founder of BestBüds. “By hosting this event we hope to give people the opportunity to clear their records so they can fully enter the workforce.”
The event will take place on May 17, 2022, from 5:30 – 7:00 pm - at the Mid-Atlantic States Career and Education Center, located at 55 Delaware Street, Woodbury, NJ. Registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcomed.
If you are interested in registering for or sponsoring the event, contact Amanda Terpstra:
To sponsor: https://www.cbdfrombestbuds.com/expungement/
To register: https://www.cbdfrombestbuds.com/cannabis-expungement-clinic-sponsorship-form/
