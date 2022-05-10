Immunophotonics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2a Clinical Trial of IP-001 in advanced solid tumor indications
EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel immune-activating drugs in oncology and infectious disease, has announced that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 2a portion of its clinical trial for treatment of a variety of selected cancer indications. This multicenter clinical trial, denominated as SAKK 66/17, is being conducted in collaboration with the Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research (SAKK) in Bern, Switzerland, and is designed to evaluate immunologically mediated anticancer effects of intratumoral injection of the company’s lead asset, IP-001, following thermal ablation in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Despite recent advancements, there is still a significant unmet medical need to develop new anticancer drugs or therapies for late-stage solid -tumor cancer patients. IP-001 is designed to harness the ability of a patient’s immune system to fight cancer and may provide benefits to patients with advanced disease. In the present trial, IP-001 is injected intratumorally following a simple tumor ablation procedure, which is intended to stimulate an immune response against the cancer throughout the patient’s body.
“This represents a monumental clinical milestone for Immunophotonics, which is pioneering a novel approach to cancer treatment by demonstrating the potential of IP-001 to stimulate an anticancer immune response in patients diagnosed with solid tumor cancers,” stated Lu Alleruzzo, CEO of Immunophotonics. He added, “I believe that every one of the hundreds of thousands of tumor ablations occurring annually have the potential to be improved with the straightforward addition of IP-001. This innovation is a welcomed opportunity for patients in need and is a transformative foundation for the burgeoning field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology.”
The investigators for the trial have also expressed their enthusiasm. One such investigator, Dr. Patrick Knüsel, M.D., Senior Physician Interventional Radiology and clinical trial IR at a key Swiss trial site, Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden, Chur, remarked:
“It is thrilling to me as an Interventional Radiologist to participate in such a clinical study. Layering an intratumorally administered immunotherapy on our routine minimally invasive tumor ablation procedures is a novel approach that provides metastatic cancer patients another much-needed therapeutic option. Thus far, we've completed successful treatments in both subcutaneous and visceral lesions, demonstrating the applicability of this approach for multiple solid tumor indications.”
Enrollment is currently ongoing, and more information about IP-001 trial can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03993678
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc., is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, the first asset in clinical development from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in a variety of solid tumor indications. The company is in phase 2 development and is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA with offices in Bern, Switzerland and Tianjin, China.
About IP001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent immune activator capable of stimulating immunological responses against cancer and infectious diseases. It is designed to 1) leverage tumor antigens liberated by ablation by prolonging their availability, 2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), 3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the now-activated APCs, and 4) lead to a stronger downstream adaptive immunity. This ignited systemic, adaptive immune response seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.
About SAKK
The Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research (SAKK) is a decentralized academic research institute that has been conducting clinical trials of cancer treatments in all major Swiss hospitals since 1965. It operates a network of around 20 research groups and a Coordinating Center in Bern. It also works with selected cooperative groups abroad, particularly on rare forms of cancer. SAKK’s aim is to advance existing cancer treatments, investigate the efficacy and tolerability of new treatments (radiotherapy, medicines and surgery) and set new standards in treatment. 21 Swiss hospitals are full members of SAKK. Research activity is funded by federal subsidies provided by the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) and financial support from other partner organizations such as the Swiss Cancer League and the Swiss Cancer Research Foundation. Further information can be found at www.sakk.ch.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements — including statements regarding clinical trials and their potential outcome, regulatory applications and related timelines, and timing for bringing any product candidate to market — involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
