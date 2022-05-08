Submit Release
Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Victory Park

UZBEKISTAN, May 8 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Victory Park on the occasion of May 9 – the Day of Remembrance and Honor.

The military band performed the “Melody of Memory”. The Head of the state laid flowers at the Memorial Complex “Ode to Fortitude”.

The monument was erected in memory of Zulfiya Zakirova, a mother who lost five sons during World War II, as well as her devoted daughters-in-law and orphaned grandchildren. The monument is a symbol of the losses of our people in the war and their struggle for freedom. “Ode to Fortitude” is a memorial erected in honor of all mothers, women whom the war deprived of children, husbands and relatives.

Representatives of ministries and agencies of the Armed Forces system, state and public organizations also gathered in the park. In a conversation with them, the President addressed congratulations to our people.

“Today, standing in this Victory Park, I sincerely congratulate our respected veterans and all our people on this holiday. At such moments, we remember our heroic ancestors and bow before their courage. Their multifaceted life path dedicated to the cause of peace and freedom is a great and timeless legacy for future generations”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The Head of the state noted that this place reminds us of the consequences of war and the value of peace.

 

“Today the world is getting more disturbing. New challenges are emerging every minute. Does it affect us? Definitely affects. But we are taking measures to reduce this impact on the lives of our people. With our hard work and unity, God willing, we will overcome these challenges”, the President said.

Source: UzA

