UZBEKISTAN, May 9 - Congratulations from foreign partners on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Honor

On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Honor and the 77th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives congratulatory messages from heads of state and prominent political figures of foreign countries, as well as heads of international organizations.

In their messages, foreign partners emphasize the huge contribution of the multinational people of Uzbekistan to the Great Victory.

Feelings of deep respect and gratitude are expressed to our veterans who have shown real heroism, boundless courage and fortitude on the battlefields, who selflessly worked in the rear in the name of freedom and these tranquil days.

Sincere wishes of health, happiness, well-being, sustainable development and prosperity of our country are addressed to the President and people of Uzbekistan.

Congratulatory messages have been sent by:

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin,

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov,

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon,

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko,

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov,

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev,

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev,

Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan