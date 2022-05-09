Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Presidents hold a phone call

UZBEKISTAN, May 9 - On May 9, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The heads of state warmly congratulated each other, the fraternal peoples and veterans of the two countries on the Victory Day in World War II, and exchanged sincere wishes for health, happiness and well-being, peace and prosperity.

The current issues of further strengthening multifaceted cooperation, strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were considered. The progressive growth of indicators of mutual trade and investment, intensive contacts at the level of parliaments, governments and regions were noted with satisfaction.

The main attention was paid to promoting the implementation of joint projects and programs in trade, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, energy, infrastructure and other priority areas.

The Presidents exchanged views on the current issues of the regional agenda, as well as considered the schedule of the upcoming bilateral and multilateral events at the highest level.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan