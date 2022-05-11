AppYea files consolidated 2020 and 2021 audited financial statements
Appyea Inc. (OTC PINK:APYP)GAN YAVNE, ISRAEL, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppYea, Inc. (OTC: APYP) which through its wholly owned subsidiary SleepX, is focused on the development of accurate wearable monitoring solutions to monitor and treat sleep apnea and snoring, is pleased to announce the filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This voluntary filing includes consolidated audited financial statements for the fiscal years of 2020 and 2021 and is a part of AppYea’s strategy to resume its SEC reporting status, including periodic and current report filings. Subject to effectiveness of the Registration Statement, we intend to apply to list our stock on the QB tier of the OTC Markets.
"The filing of audited financials and the ultimate application to the OTCQB will provide enhanced security and transparency for our investorss”, said Boris (Bary) Molchadsky, Chair of AppYea and President & CEO of SleepX.
AppYea’s fully owned subsidiary SleepX developed an innovative solution for the monitoring and treating of sleep apnea and snoring, which is protected by several international patents. SleepX plans to start serial production in 2022 and focuses on developing and commercializing SleepX PRO, designed to uniquely diagnose sleep apnea using only a smartphone and with no physical contact.
A registration statement relating to the proposed public offering of common stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth herein. No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. Although APYP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to our ability to raise capital needed to develop and market our products, the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, our ability to manage the business post acquisition, economic conditions, intense competition, entry of new competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, unanticipated losses, financial condition and stock price, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans and other specific risks. APYP does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement. Neither APYP nor SLEEPX are subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
