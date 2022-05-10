Rigaku Announces Narcotics Interdiction Partnership Program to Help Reduce Deaths by Overdose

About

I am a Marketing and Communications professional with demonstrated experience and success working with leading manufacturers of cutting-edge scientific equipment in the materials science, life science, earth science and industrial market sectors. With experience in automated marketing, designing and producing email newsletters, brochures and other marketing collateral, as well as producing copy, web pages, press releases and interviews (text, podcasts and video) across both digital and traditional channels. I also bring years of experience working in online publishing for advanced materials, equipment and instrumentation providing valuable knowledge from the perspective of both agency and client sides.