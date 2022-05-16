BizAnalytica names tech executive Mark Shirman as new CEO
New BizAnalytica CEO Mark Shirman
Experienced business leader focused on accelerating growth in data modernization management
The data management space is exploding, but few have the depth of experience and talent that BizAnalytica brings to its customers.”BOSTON, MA, US, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizAnalytica, an industry-leading provider of data management services, has appointed Mark Shirman as CEO to drive market growth and deepen industry partnerships. Shirman brings over 35 years of entrepreneurial leadership experience in IT services and software to BizAnalytica’s executive team.
“We are delighted to have Mark on the team,” said Steve Krikorian, co-founder and managing partner of BizAnalytica. “His track record in successful, high-growth technology companies, and his focus on building a trusting and collaborative work culture make him an ideal leader for our team.”
Recently, Shirman served as a senior member of Congruity360 team which transitioned the company from technology services into a transformational SaaS software company. Prior to Congruity360, Shirman was CEO of RiverMeadow Software, a venture backed startup that created a SaaS tool focused on cloud migrations. Shirman was CEO of GlassHouse Technologies, which he founded in 2001. He built GlassHouse into a leader in the infrastructure solutions space, growing to over 600 professionals in 8 countries throughout the world.
Shirman has also brought his expertise to organizations as a board member. He currently serves on the board of directors of Approved Contact, and recently held positions on the boards of Candor, Cloud Smartz and Clear-Sky Data, among others.
“We were introduced to Mark through contacts who had worked with him before, and who knew he could help us scale up the business,” said Masood Shaikh, co-founder of BizAnalytica. “We founded this company because we understood data and cloud technologies. Now we want to firmly establish our leadership position with aggressive growth and unparalleled support for our clients.”
BizAnalytica was founded in 2017 by Steve Krikorian, Lokesh Khosla, and Masood Shaikh. With their expertise in data and database technology firmly established - Khosla is one of the creators of what is now Amazon Redshift - the business quickly took off and developed an impressive customer base among enterprise financial services companies such as Fidelity, State Street Global Advisors, and Putnam Investments, among others. As business scaled, it became clear that a CEO with high-growth experience was essential for their continued success.
“The data management space is exploding, but few have the depth of experience and talent that BizAnalytica brings to its customers,” Shirman said. “The founders of this business have established a great foundation with incredible growth potential. I am looking forward to the exciting journey ahead.”
“Mark’s talent for managing strong teams and his vision for our future growth potential is what convinced me that he is the best leader for our business,” said Lokesh Khosla, co-founder and CTO. “He has already taken us several large steps forward.”
