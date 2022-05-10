Music That Transcends All Categories: MoanDG Produces Singles That Tell Stories and Connect With The Heart
This collection of inspirational and relatable music exudes depth which gives listeners a sense of empathy and community in a polarized world.MOUNT OLIVE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoanDG is from a small town in North Carolina and has been entirely obsessed with music since a very young age. The eclectic artist deeply believes in the connecting nature of music and the use of art to relay a deeper sense of self. It is in pursuit of this that we see MoanDG produce exceptionally intimate music truly showing how there is strength in vulnerability.
The rising star says “When listening to my music I want listeners to “Feel My Pain,” my sorrow, my ups, my downs, my all. I want them to be able to hear their voice and feelings in my songs and let my music take them to where they feel they “Belong.” It is the acknowledgment of pain that then leads to the sense of community that MoanDG speaks of.
The rising star’s music is unique because it cannot be categorized into just one category and set aside. This music is not just Rap, Hip Hop, or R&B, but all of them all at once as well as none of them; it is simply music that tells stories through versatility. The musician wishes to create songs that everyone listens to and can relate to in a way in which the world comes together for consideration and love for the minutes that the songs are played.
MoanDG’s motivations for this music come from within which includes dreams, visions, as well as childhood memories. The singer’s other source of motivation is the star’s fans whose are cherished for their loyalty and unwavering support, both important virtues for the musician. It is with these motivators that MoanDG feels there is no holding this music back!
The aspiring artist is working on an EP currently which is set to be released by June 2022. Currently, the musician has many singles out there some of which feature his brother V Da God while some are solo productions. The singles that are out now can be found on all music platforms by searching his name MoanDG.
Stream the inspiring artist's music on YouTube as well as on Spotify. Follow the artist's official social media page on Instagram for updates on newer music. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through email.
MoanDG, a resident of a small town in Eastern North Carolina, is inexplicably connected with music since childhood with music production becoming one of the artist’s main family activities; a fond hobby shared with cousins and uncles. It is in this way that music forms the core of the artist’s being.
It was not until 2019 that the artist started to record music professionally with the intent to share with the world a passion. A lot of the singles produced are a product of critical self-reflection and honesty which stems from even painful life experiences. It is this authenticity that MoanDG promises fans and listeners all around.
The rising star simply wishes for this music to become a gateway to success only to help family and friends escape hard times with some finality. The musician strongly gives in giving back to both family and the community at large and thus supports smaller emerging artists with extraordinary zeal. It is these virtues and goals that set MoanDG apart from all others!
