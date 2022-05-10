Five Develomark Websites Honored with Web Excellence Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced 2022 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development. Develomark LLC, a local web design and digital marketing agency located in Plantsville, CT, was recognized with awards for Excellence in Website Design for not just one, but five of its client websites.
“We are both humbled and thrilled with this recognition from the Web Excellence Awards,” says Develomark Founder & CEO Ruan Marinho. “We are proud to have a team of extremely dedicated and talented design, content, and SEO professionals that love what they do, and it shows. This is a win both for our team, and for our clients who can share that they have award-winning websites.”
The annual international competition saw over 1,200 entries worldwide, including 50 US States and 46 countries including Australia, Canada, Italy, UK, Israel, Ukraine, The Netherlands, India, Poland, Germany, etc.
Develomark websites that were recognized included those of Implant Center of Miami, FL (Medical category), Pure Skin in Southington, CT (Beauty & Cosmetics category), New Haven Painters in New Haven, CT (Services & Utilities category), Maintain It All in Norristown, PA (Services & Utilities category), and Mane + Soul in Lake Como, NJ (Beauty & Cosmetics category).
See the awards here:
https://we-awards.com/winner/dental-implant-center-redesign-project/
https://we-awards.com/winner/pure-skin-website-overhaul/
https://we-awards.com/winner/new-haven-painters-website-project/
https://we-awards.com/winner/maintain-it-all-website-redesign/
https://we-awards.com/winner/mane-and-soul-site-build/
An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories, including website building, advertising & marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media and painting. Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports, travel, etc.
About Develomark
Develomark was founded in 2017 and has grown over the past five years into a team that includes expert graphic designers, content writers, account managers and SEO specialists. The company offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing to help local businesses build their brand and attract customers in their respective communities. Specializing in home contractor services, medical, and legal industries, Develomark has helped small and medium-sized businesses across the country hone their digital strategy through website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing and paid advertising. Learn more at https://develomark.com/ or contact them at (860) 359-2251.
About the Web Excellence Awards
Web Excellence Awards provide a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in Web excellence competitions held annually across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competitions to accolade winners' creativity, innovation, and dedication. For more information, visit the Web Excellence Awards online: https://we-awards.com.
Julie Pesce
Julie Pesce
