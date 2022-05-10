Consumers Preference For Connected Cars Considerably Influences The Automotive Infotainment Market Growth

Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the adoption of connected cars is expected to propel the growth of the automotive infotainment market. Consumers are increasingly opting for connected cars with better infotainment systems. Honda, an automotive infotainment company introduced connected car technology platform and there are 30 thousand units sales in 2020. According to the automotive infotainment market analysis, there is a rise in the adoption of connected cars and this drives the market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive infotainment market in 2021. The regions covered in the global automotive infotainment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the Global Automotive Infotainment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-infotainment-global-market-report

The global automotive infotainment market size is expected to grow from $17.64 billion in 2021 to $19.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The global automotive infotainment market share is expected to grow to $27.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Automotive infotainment market overview shows that technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Technological advancements such as Android-based in-car entertainment systems are into the automotive infotainment market. For Example, in 2020, Ford introduced the Thunder, Titanium and Titanium+ variants of the Ford EcoSport that will run on the Android 4.2.2 operating system. The Android OS replaces the old WINCE operating system. Ford claims that the new operating system has significantly improved the performance of the head unit. As it is Android-based, the infotainment unit will support Wi-Fi features like Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, enabling customers to upgrade the system software on their own. It will also provide live traffic updates for Offline MMI maps.

Major players covered in the global automotive infotainment industry are Robert Bosch, HARMAN International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, Visteon Corporation, Kenwood Corporation, Continental AG, Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Delphi Automotive PLC, ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt Ltd, Aptiv PLC, Clarion Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., and Garmin Ltd.

TBRC’s global automotive infotainment market report is segmented by operating system into QNX, Microsoft, Linux, by form into embedded, tethered, integrated, by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle.



Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2022 – By Operating System (QNX, Microsoft, Linux), By Form (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a automotive infotainment global market overview, forecast automotive infotainment global market size and growth for the whole market, automotive infotainment global market segments, geographies, automotive infotainment market trends, automotive infotainment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Automotive Infotainment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5870&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Line of Sight), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), By Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-To Device (V2D)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-v2x-global-market-report

Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Touch Screen, Buttons and Controls), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Premium Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Luxury Cars, SUV, Electric Vehicle), By Distribution (Original Equipment Manufacturer, After Market) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-centre-console-global-market-report

Passenger Cars After Market Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Tires, Battery, Brake parts, Filters, Body parts, Lighting, Wheels, Exhaust components, Turbochargers), By Distribution Channel (Retailers (OEM's, Repair Shops), Wholesalers & Distributors), By Certifications (Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-cars-after-market-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC