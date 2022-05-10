Professional Wrestling Documentary Featuring LGBTQ+ Wrestler, The Ballad of Gia and Frankie, Launches on Vimeo on Demand
Based on a tragic true story, the documentary was selected by 19 international film festivals and is now available for streaming.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jambone Pictures is excited to announce that The Ballad of Gia and Frankie, an inspirational professional wrestling documentary about an LGBTQ+ wrestler, has officially launched on Vimeo on Demand.
This innovative documentary is composed of several home videos which depict the story of Gia Savitz, a professional wrestler with aspirations of making it to the big stage. This protagonist is both an antihero and a courageous individual, who has persevered through horrific conditions and hardships. The documentary also uncovers Gia’s disturbing encounters with their hateful rival, Frankie Firestarter. This saga extended beyond the ring and unfolded over a period of 11 months until the mysterious disappearance of Frankie.
J.V. Ambrose, Executive Producer and Director of the documentary, comments: “In late 2019, we uncovered footage unlike anything we had seen before. We felt compelled to tell this story of Gia Savitz, and shed some light on the enormous hurdles that a professional wrestler must overcome to be successful. While unconventional, this story and footage are uncovering the hardships that wrestlers around the world are facing. Our hope is that this film will motivate the wrestling industry to become a safer place for wrestlers and fans of any race, creed, gender, or sexual orientation.”
Selected by 19 film festivals, including the Sweden Film Awards, the Global Indie Film Fest, the Couch Film Festival, and the Sonderblu Film Festival, The Ballad of Gia and Frankie is one of the only pro wrestling documentaries in recent memory to receive such recognition for its raw and novel storytelling. Learn more about the film and access the Vimeo streaming link at bit.ly/giafrankiedoc.
