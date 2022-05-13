New AceVolt Campower Portable Power Station Features Safer and Longer-Lasting LiFePO4 Battery Cells
EINPresswire.com/ -- AceVolt, the new leader in portable power stations, announced its Campower (camp + power) portable power station to enhance the camping experience thanks to the use of LiFeP04 battery cells. Testing has determined that the LiFeP04 is safer and more efficient and has a lifespan five times longer than average lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.
People on the go are finding different ways to travel and vacation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many more people are exploring locations closer to home and are camping in their backyards. More travelers choose to spend time with family and friends and are camping in national and state parks. Outdoor concerts have resumed, and music lovers are tailgating before and after shows. In each scenario, a quality and safe power station is required.
"Our customers know that we put safety first," said the Chief Product Officer from AceVolt. "The old, outdated Li-ion batteries are neither safe nor durable. The LiFeP04 is safe and stable at campsites and in vehicles. LiFeP04 batteries are also the best choice for longevity, whether in your backyard, at a campsite, tailgating, or on an extended road trip. Campers and travelers need a safe, strong power source that is continually reliable for cooking, lights, and connectivity. The maximum lifetime of power stations using Li-ion battery cells is only 500 charge cycles. In comparison, the LiFeP04 lifespan provides 2,500+ charge cycles. That's five times longer than the competition."
The Chief Product Officer continued, "The National Transportation and Safety Board has determined that Li-ion batteries can cause fires in electric vehicles and pose safety risks to firefighters and other emergency responders. Emergency responders do not have years of experience with high-voltage Li-ion batteries in cars. There are significant safety risks when Li-ion batteries catch fire. Anywhere Li-ion batteries are burning, responders and civilians are dealing with electrical, chemical, and metal fires. You have to wait for the fires to burn themselves out in most situations. Our AceVolt with the LiFeP04 battery is safer for people and the environment – effectively the safer choice."
LiFePo4 is much safer than Li-ion because of its higher temperature-resistant ability. Li-ion can operate under 104°F, but LiFePO4 can resist higher temperatures up to 140°F. Campers, tailgaters, and RV fans will never have to worry about the threats of fires, overheating, or explosions.
In addition, the LiFeP04 battery is eco-friendly, child-friendly, and pet-friendly and is manufactured from non-toxic materials.
About AceVolt Power
One hundred camping enthusiasts who wanted the best and most dependable camping power source founded the AceVolt company. The AceVolt Campower portable power station is monitored by a state-of-the-art battery management system that prevents over-charge and other battery issues. Its battery pack is watertight and completely protected from the elements.
To learn more about AceVolt's Campower and sign up for their newsletter, visit acevolt.com.
