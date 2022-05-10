WhatsApp Business API: What Does It Mean?

Whatsapp chatbot for business

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhatsApp API has been designed for medium to large companies that want to use this communication platform with several users and communicate with many customers. It is more complex than the typical WhatsApp Business app.

WhatsApp API does not have an app or front-end interface. Whatsapp API integration has to be done into business software. Any company wanting to leverage WhatsApp API has to seek out the solutions of specialized Business Solution Providers BSPs. BSPs usually integrate WhatsApp API with their proprietary API. Being the intermediaries, BSPs pay WhatsApp to connect to their API, which allows them to deliver the service to end-users. As a business owner, you have to pay your chosen BSP to use their services.

Here are a few essential elements of WhatsApp API:

• Business Profile: WhatsApp API Business Profile is created to provide more information to your customers about your brand. You can optimize your business profile by updating your email, website, cover photo, and description.

• Phone Number: A phone number must be linked with your WhatsApp API account. You may either buy a phone number or port an existing one, depending on your BSP. A phone number associated with a WhatsApp API account must be able to receive calls or SMS. It is better to use a phone number, not in use for another App account.

• Session messaging: To prevent spam and make sure that businesses reply to incoming messages quickly, a messaging limitation called Session Messaging is imposed on the Whatsapp business API solution. Session messaging enables you to reply to the letters of the contacts within a 24-hour window. You can send a session message to contact after the 24-hour window closes.

• Interactive session messages: In a user-friendly format, interactive session messaging provides customers with a simple way to find and choose what they want from your business. Interactive Session Messages are of four types, List Messages, Reply Buttons, Single Product, and Multi-Product Messages. The last two are especially ideal for sending catalogs to the customers.

• Human escalation pathway: While Whatsapp bot service is provided through WhatsApp API, customers sometimes prefer sorting their issues out with a human agent. To cater to this need, WhatsApp human escalation pathway is provided through the API. Acceptable escalation methods include human agent handoff, web support form, phone number, and emails.

Whatsapp API is used by numerous businesses across the world today.

