OmniEarth Ltd Announced as UK Exclusive Distributor for Premium Model Paint Range ‘GPaint’
OmniEarth supplies consumers & B2B with leading premium model kit & hobby range ‘GPaint’EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edinburgh based model kit and hobby specialist ‘OmniEarth’ have announced their position as the UK and EU’s exclusive distributor of the model market’s premium choice, ‘GPaint’.
Designed specifically to meet the hobbyist need for the very highest quality of premium paint ranges, GPaint has established a reputation within the model niche as the paint of choice for those passionate about kit building, Gundam, 3d printing and airbrushing crafts. The brand has successfully expanded across 18 countries worldwide and the partnership with OmniEarth will open the range up to the UK market, directly.
GPaint is a lacquer-based, primerless paint that can be used straight from the bottle, as it has already been pre-thinned to assure exceptional versatility across a broad spectrum of hobbyist applications - from small detail hand painting to airbrush spraying. The GPaint Ultimate Start series is available in 8 different colours (with an ability to blend for unique tones) and as of March 2022, the brand also launched a unique Ultimate Metallic Series with a further 8 colour options – all of which are designed to be scratch resistant, making it suitable for all levels of experience.
OmniEarth founder Qian Li commented: “We’re thrilled to be the GPaint sole distributor for both the UK and EU markets. The range of paints offer the hobbyist niche with an unbeatable and high-end product series, perfect for the beginner and expert alike. The GPaint name has grown rapidly across the world, and we’re committed to providing UK consumers with access to the world’s leading model paint.”
Qian continued: “In addition to the consumer market, we’re also able to supply the GPaint range on a B2B basis with preferential wholesale prices. We’d encourage UK businesses of all sizes to get in touch to discuss exciting new opportunities to stock GPaint and expand their offerings.”
GPaint has already expanded into more than 18 countries worldwide, bringing the world’s premium model paint range closer to the consumer. To find your local UK or EU stockist, please visit the official website at https://omniearth.co.uk/
About OmniEarth:
Edinburgh based OmniEarth Ltd was founded 2018 and specialises in sourcing and selling premium model kits, anime, art and craft products. OmniEarth are the UK and EU’s sole distributor of GPaint. The company is committed to helping customers with any GPaint related UK or EU supply questions, wholesale, partnership and marketing queries. We are also huge fans of Gundam, model kits, Japanese fine stationery, hobby and crafting products.
