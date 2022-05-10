A Truly Authentic Italian Experience: How the Madrina Club’s Rich History is Inspiring an Online Empire

The Madrina Club is a passion-driven brand intended to inspire people to travel, learn, and grow through new experiences and adventures. Madrina Club Explore Authentic Italy Welcome to the Madrina Club - Get Inspired, Shop and Explore, Share the Passion

Showcasing the Brilliance and Rich History and Culture of Southern Italy, The Madrina Club’s Family Heritage Birthed a New Era of Modern Travel

CELEBRATION, FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Campania Trading Corp.) What comes to mind when one thinks of Italian culture is amazing food, family traditions, breathtaking architecture, landscapes, luxury fashion and goods. It is no secret that the official brand of “ made in Italy ” holds an immense amount of global respect and notoriety as it pertains to fashion and consumer goods, perhaps it is the way the brand translates to the rest of the world that makes the difference. Introducing The Madrina Club — an online retail store featuring inspiring local artisan products and a one-stop destination for planning the ultimate Southern Italian travel adventure.Founded in 2021 by Anna Marie Amoresano, The Madrina Club is a byproduct of a unique Italian-American upbringing, rooted in heritage, tradition, and culture. After many generations of residing in Southern Italy, Anna Marie’s family immigrated to the United States, where they envisioned new opportunities for their descendants. Now, proudly paying homage to her ancestors and her roots, Anna Marie has launched The Madrina Club to inspire thousands to partake in an authentic Italian experience, from luxury goods and luxury adventures at affordable price points.“Italian Americans were different in the USA, we stayed together, formed Italian American associations, shopped in the same places, attended the same Catholic churches, dined in the same restaurants, and followed all the same traditions our Great Grandparents and Grandparents left with us. We were “The Italians”, of America and very proud of it. - Anna Marie Amoresano, Founder of The Madrina ClubThe Madrina Club is a passion-driven brand intended to inspire people to travel, learn, and grow through new experiences and adventures. Offering hand-crafted Italian luggage to accompany the various tours offered throughout the southern regions of Italy, The Madrina Club breathes new life into old traditions and invites individuals of all backgrounds and walks of life to break bread together and enjoy the things in life that truly matter — amazing food, family, tradition, and purpose.Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to the conservation of heritage, Anna Marie Amoresano’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the launch of the Madrina Club brand.To learn more about Madrina Club, please visit: https://madrinaclub.com/ ##About The Madrina ClubThe Madrina Club is an online retail store featuring inspiring local artisan products and planning adventures in southern Italy – the territory known as Mezzogiorno. The US-based corporation, Campania Trading Corp, founded by Anna Marie Amoresano is deeply rooted in Italian heritage and pays homage to all Italian American family history. The Madrina Club welcomes visitors for private tours to experience the Southern Italian culture in the regions of Campania, Calabria, Sicily, Molise, Abruzzo, Basilicata, and Puglia. Curating one-of-a-kind experiences with an un-paralleled sense of culture and distributing world-class Italian-made goods, The Madrina Club inspires a new generation of luxury while respecting and honoring the past.##

