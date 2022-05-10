Internet of Things Market Opportunities & Challenges
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spire Senior Manager, Albertus Edy Rianto, spoke at a webinar on 19 April on the development, trends and opportunities of the IoT market.
In a timely webinar organized by Telkom Indonesia on the ‘Internet of Things Market Opportunities & Challenges for Telkom’, Edy shared his insights on the growing marketing opportunities of the Internet of Things – IoT – market as well as the development trends and challenges. The global IoT market size is projected to grow to US$1,854.7 billion in 2028 at an annual rate of 25.4% between 2021 and 2028.
Edy discussed the different digitization phases that could be adopted by businesses to run their operations. He also spoke about the IoT’s connected digital products and services which could increase productivity.
Explaining the go-to-market strategy for the IoT, Edy stressed that the marketing aspects could be beneficial for increasing accuracy, efficiency, and real-time communications.
The webinar was attended by Telkom’s internal business consultants as well as the public. Telkom is an Indonesian Telecommunications conglomerate which is engaged in multiple lines of businesses like multimedia, property, and financial services.
Marie Teo
