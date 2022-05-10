Arizona Fundraiser at Schnepf Farms May 14 to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees

Fun Family Event! 100% of proceeds to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Arizona Nonprofit, REACH Humanity, to host fun family event and car raffle

Arizonans are working together to help the Ukrainians. Many Arizonans are looking for a way to help. We’re asking for their support. Come out, bring your family. It will be an unforgettable night.” — Marcee Foster, Founder of REACH Humanity

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REACH Humanity will host a fundraising event aiding Ukrainian refugees on Saturday May 14 at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona. Titled “From Our Country 2 Your Country,” this community event will run from 5:30pm-10:00pm and gives Arizona families a direct way to aid Ukrainian families.

100% of all money raised through the event’s silent and live auctions, tickets sales, ride wrist bands and car raffle will be used to directly benefit Ukrainian refugees. Event tickets and car raffle tickets can be purchased now at https://benefitukrainefundraiser.com. Event admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger, and unlimited ride wristbands are $20.

A new 2022 Toyota vehicle is being raffled. Raffle tickets are $25, and the winner will have their choice of either a Toyota Prius, Camry, or RAV4. The raffle is made possible through a partnership with Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW), a non-profit formed by Paul Walker in 2010 of Fast and the Furious Fame. His brother, Cody Walker, is CEO of Reach Out Worldwide and an Arizona resident.

This fun, family event will feature entertainment, dancing, food trucks and a photo booth. An evening highlight will be a ballroom dance performance by former Ukrainian National Champions Inna Berlizyeva and Artem Plakhotnyi, owners of the Imperial Ballroom Dance Company in Scottsdale. Their sister-in-law is a Ukrainian refugee. Artem recently traveled to Poland, bringing her and her children back to live with them in Arizona.

“This event is a passion-project of Arizonans working together to help the Ukrainians,” said Marcee Foster, CEO of REACH Humanity. “We are so grateful for the generosity within our community, and know that many more Arizonans are looking for a way to help. We’re asking for their support. Come out, bring your family. It will be a great night supporting an even greater cause.”

REACH Humanity is a non-profit, volunteer organization based in Arizona. Their mission is to raise funds and awareness and then directly serve those impacted by war, natural disaster, political unrest, or extreme poverty. Their REACH Ukraine campaign has volunteers on the ground along the Ukrainian border directly helping refugees. Volunteers seek out refugees who are not being served by other organizations, helping them with suitcases to transport possessions, temporary housing, supplies, and finding them long-term placement throughout Europe.

To see updates on humanitarian efforts, follow them on instagram@ReachHumanity. Additional images are available at benefitukrainefundraiser.com. Video footage and additional images are available upon request. Interviews with Marcee Foster, Reach Humanity Founder; with Arizona volunteers who have been working with Ukrainian refugees in Poland; and with Inna Berlizyeva and Artem Plakhotnyi are also available both before and at the Schnepf Farms fundraiser.

Marcee Foster

REACH Humanity Founder

marcee@reachhumanity.com

pr@reachhumanity.com

(480) 797-1010

Instagram @ReachHumanity

Over the last 8 weeks, through the generous donations of family, friends and strangers; REACH Humanity has been able to provide help to the Ukrainian Refugees.