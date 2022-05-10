Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,700 in the last 365 days.

Arizona Fundraiser at Schnepf Farms May 14 to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees

BenefitUkraineFundraiser.com a fundraiser by REACH Humanity. May 14th 5:30pm to 10pm at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona

Fun Family Event! 100% of proceeds to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Arizona Nonprofit, REACH Humanity, to host fun family event and car raffle

Arizonans are working together to help the Ukrainians. Many Arizonans are looking for a way to help. We’re asking for their support. Come out, bring your family. It will be an unforgettable night.”
— Marcee Foster, Founder of REACH Humanity

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REACH Humanity will host a fundraising event aiding Ukrainian refugees on Saturday May 14 at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona. Titled “From Our Country 2 Your Country,” this community event will run from 5:30pm-10:00pm and gives Arizona families a direct way to aid Ukrainian families.

100% of all money raised through the event’s silent and live auctions, tickets sales, ride wrist bands and car raffle will be used to directly benefit Ukrainian refugees. Event tickets and car raffle tickets can be purchased now at https://benefitukrainefundraiser.com. Event admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger, and unlimited ride wristbands are $20.

A new 2022 Toyota vehicle is being raffled. Raffle tickets are $25, and the winner will have their choice of either a Toyota Prius, Camry, or RAV4. The raffle is made possible through a partnership with Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW), a non-profit formed by Paul Walker in 2010 of Fast and the Furious Fame. His brother, Cody Walker, is CEO of Reach Out Worldwide and an Arizona resident.

This fun, family event will feature entertainment, dancing, food trucks and a photo booth. An evening highlight will be a ballroom dance performance by former Ukrainian National Champions Inna Berlizyeva and Artem Plakhotnyi, owners of the Imperial Ballroom Dance Company in Scottsdale. Their sister-in-law is a Ukrainian refugee. Artem recently traveled to Poland, bringing her and her children back to live with them in Arizona.

“This event is a passion-project of Arizonans working together to help the Ukrainians,” said Marcee Foster, CEO of REACH Humanity. “We are so grateful for the generosity within our community, and know that many more Arizonans are looking for a way to help. We’re asking for their support. Come out, bring your family. It will be a great night supporting an even greater cause.”

REACH Humanity is a non-profit, volunteer organization based in Arizona. Their mission is to raise funds and awareness and then directly serve those impacted by war, natural disaster, political unrest, or extreme poverty. Their REACH Ukraine campaign has volunteers on the ground along the Ukrainian border directly helping refugees. Volunteers seek out refugees who are not being served by other organizations, helping them with suitcases to transport possessions, temporary housing, supplies, and finding them long-term placement throughout Europe.

To see updates on humanitarian efforts, follow them on instagram@ReachHumanity. Additional images are available at benefitukrainefundraiser.com. Video footage and additional images are available upon request. Interviews with Marcee Foster, Reach Humanity Founder; with Arizona volunteers who have been working with Ukrainian refugees in Poland; and with Inna Berlizyeva and Artem Plakhotnyi are also available both before and at the Schnepf Farms fundraiser.

Marcee Foster
REACH Humanity Founder

marcee@reachhumanity.com
pr@reachhumanity.com
(480) 797-1010
Instagram @ReachHumanity

Marcee Foster
Reach Humanity
+1 480-797-1010
marcee@reachhumanity.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

Over the last 8 weeks, through the generous donations of family, friends and strangers; REACH Humanity has been able to provide help to the Ukrainian Refugees.

You just read:

Arizona Fundraiser at Schnepf Farms May 14 to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.