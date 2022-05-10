A new enterprise-level no-code platform was featured as a Spring High Performer by G2

AppMaster is a High Performer on G2

No-code startup AppMaster.io was featured as a High Performer in 4 categories, even though the first version of the platform was released only 8 months ago.

Time-to-market becomes the main value. We have found a solution to help any corporate customer become more competitive and bring products to market faster: no-code based on code generation” — Oleg Sotnikov, CEO of AppMaster.io