HOVSCO Prepares to Launch Five New Electric Bikes in 2022 for the USA Market
LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO, an electric bicycle company, will release five new electric bicycles in June, including three fat tire ebikes (HovAlpha, HovAlpha Step-Through and HovBeta), an electric commuter bike (HovRanger) and an electric commuter bike (HovRanger Step-Through). The launch of the new models in the United States is planned for the end of June.
HovAlpha Ebike
HovAlpha, HovAlpha Step-Through and HovBeta, 26” and 20” fat tire ebikes are perfect for off-road adventures with their extended battery life, incredible speed and stylish design. The 750W hub motor in the rear wheel will provide up to 20 mph (32 km/h) of assist on throttle-only riding or an even faster 28 mph (45 km/h) when the rider uses the highest pedal assist level.
HovRanger 27.5-inch Step-Through electric commuter bikes are ideal for commuting and everyday use; while the HovRanger electric mountain bikes are perfect for a wide variety of terrain and trails. They feature a vivid LED color screen which display pertinent ride data such as speed, distance, battery charge level, pedal assist mode, as well as a new torque sensor, improved performance and longer range. Besides, the 7-speed Shimano transmission provide a range of gear ratios for those who plan to use the pedals as more than just staggered foot rests.
The new electric bike models also boast significant improvements in battery performance with powerful 48V/20Ah (or 15Ah) Samsung/LG battery, 48V 3A fast charger and 750W motor. Additionally, all Hovsco Ebikes are equipped with a full LED strip light on one side of the battery pack which will provide 4-meter long and about 20 m²bright light for you and brings much more convenience especially at night. HOVSCO's new electric bikes offer a smoother and safer ride in all conditions.
"We are excited to announce that two new electric bike models will be available by the end of June. While one would be an advanced utility bike that can be used for your daily activities, the other would be designed exclusively for outdoor enthusiasts and make a robust companion for your off-road adventures on any terrain", stated Eric, the product manager from HOVSCO.
About HOVSCO:
HOVSCO is a fast-growing electric bike company in the US market and is known for manufacturing affordable electric bikes with advanced features. The company has expanded to markets globally, covering all of the USA as well the U.K., and Germany. To learn more, please visit: https://www.hovsco.com/
