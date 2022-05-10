DNAstack Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
We are honoured to be recognized and grateful for the opportunity to accelerate our impact with the incredible support of the World Economic Forum”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies that are tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.
— Dr. Marc Fiume, CEO at DNAstack.
- This year’s cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.
_ DNAstack drives medical breakthroughs with its federated data discovery and analysis platform built on open standards. The company was selected for establishing federated data networks and powering insights in pandemic surveillance, neuroscience, rare disease, and oncology.
- The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here.
NAstack, a Toronto-based Canadian company that enables scientists and health leaders to find, access, and analyze biomedical data over open standards, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. DNAstack was co-founded by Dr. Marc Fiume and Ryan Cook to improve global health outcomes while fostering diversity, equity, and access in scientific research through technology that powers distributed data networks, federated learning and analysis.
DNAstack’s mission is to improve human health by breaking down barriers to privacy-preserving global data sharing, discovery, and analysis. The team develops software for scientists to uncover insights from the world’s exponentially growing volumes of genomic and biomedical data, enabling more effective diagnosis and treatment of complex and rare conditions.
The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.
With their selection as Technology Pioneers, Dr. Marc Fiume and Ryan Cook will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. DNAstack will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.
“We’re excited to welcome DNAstack to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. “DNAstack and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”
“We are honoured to be recognized and grateful for the opportunity to accelerate our impact with the incredible support of the World Economic Forum,” said DNAstack’s Marc Fiume. “No one makes discoveries like all of us. The World Economic Forum brings together the global community we need to make breakthroughs and save lives,” said Ryan Cook.
For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.
The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year’s Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.
Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.
All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22
More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.
About DNAstack: DNAstack is improving human health by breaking down barriers to responsible global data sharing, discovery, and analysis. The team develops standards and software for scientists to more efficiently find, access, and analyze the world’s exponentially growing volumes of genomic and biomedical data, enabling more effective diagnosis and treatment of complex and rare conditions.
About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).
About the Technology Pioneers:
The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.
The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.
Christine Beyaert
DNAstack
+1 647-968-7270
christine@dnastack.com
