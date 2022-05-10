Submit Release
Adept Fasteners Announces Acquisition of Innovative Tooling Services

Aerospace Fastener Stocking Distributor and Tooling Service Provider come together to provide customers with a complete fastener solution

VALENICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adept Fasteners, a privately owned distributor of aerospace fasteners, announces the acquisition of Innovative Tooling Services to strengthen Adept’s position in the market as a leader in aerospace fastener solutions.

Innovative Tooling Services, founded in 1986, provides the aerospace industry with tools and tool repair.

“Together, we can transform the way we support our customers’ fasteners requirements by offering tooling solutions for fastener removal and installation across all fastener product types,” said Gary Young, President of Adept Fasteners.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Adept Fasteners team,” said Mark Wylie, President of Innovative Tooling Services. “This new relationship represents an excellent strategic fit that enhances the value we deliver to our customers.”

Innovative Tooling Services will continue to serve customers from their office and repair center in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Adept Fasteners - Adept’s experienced staff have been engineering fastener solutions for over 40 years and are proud to offer products from the world’s leading manufacturers. We pride ourselves on our ability to do the little things that satisfy our customers in a big way. Our continued investment in product and technology affords our customers a prompt response and fast delivery from our comprehensive inventory. For more information about Adept Fasteners, please visit www.adeptfasteners.com.

Matt Jaworski
Adept Fasteners, Inc.
+1 817-539-5200
