Cerebral Assets LLC Leads Sale of Genetics Patent Portfolio
Cerebral Assets led the sale of a portfolio of over 34 patents owned by Expanse Bioinformatics related to disease avoidance and personalized medicine.
Jaime and Cerebral Asset's leadership in the transaction with the purchaser of our patent portfolio, ... was essential to the rapid monetization of the portfolio, and exceeded our goals.”RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerebral Assets, LLC, an intellectual property advisory firm, and CAsE Analysis, Inc., an intellectual property management company, are pleased to announce the sale of the Expanse Bioinformatics, Inc. patent portfolio of 34 issued patents plus pending applications, covering fundamental aspects of the use of environmental and behavioral data in combination with genetic sequencing for disease avoidance and personalized medicine.
— Dr. Charles Eldering, Founder and President of Expanse Bioinformatics
According to Dr. Charles Eldering, founder and president of Expanse Bioinformatics: "Jaime and Cerebral Asset's leadership in the transaction with the purchaser of our patent portfolio, along with CAsE’s careful development of the portfolio was essential to the rapid monetization of the portfolio, and exceeded our goals. The market-based approach fostered by Jaime will allow for the best utilization of our innovative intellectual property by an industry leader."
Jaime Siegel added that, "clients like Dr. Eldering and Expanse Bioinformatics, who understand that patent monetization – either through sales or enforcement – is challenging in today’s market, appreciate our direct, no-nonsense, win-win approach, which includes portfolio sales as an alternative to litigation."
About Cerebral Assets: Cerebral Assets, LLC provides business strategy and consulting to a variety of companies, from major global automotive OEMs to individual inventors. Current clients include Toyota Motors North America, the Open Invention Network, Uniquify, Inc. and many others.
About CAsE Analysis, Inc.: CAsE Analysis provide intellectual property management services specializing in patent portfolio development and preparation of portfolios for sale or enforcement.
About Expanse Bioinformatics: Expanse Bioinformatics performs research and development in the use of genetic information in conjunction with other datasets for personalized medicine applications.
